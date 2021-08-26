Reschedule MHT CET dates, urges IWPA

NASHIK: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, will be held in two phases this year, from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. Meanwhile, President of India Wide Parents Association, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, has written to Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant urging him to reschedule exams that are slated to be held from the second week of September.

In a letter, the parents association reasoned that MHT CET exams will be clashing with other exams such as NEET, CBSE Class 12 improvement exams among others. Hence, students have been demanding that MHT CET exams be postponed by a week or so. “I, therefore, request you to kindly reschedule the dates and postpone it for a week or 10 days so that students will not face any issue and will be able to appear for exam,” Sahai wrote.