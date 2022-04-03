Report of farmers’ loss submitted

NASHIK: From March 7 to 11, the district was hit by unseasonal rains. The rains affected 290 villages and affected 1,223 farmers in the district. Crops on 636 hectares area have been damaged. The agriculture department has sent a final report to the district administration stating that a loss of Rs 99 lakh has been incurred.

The unseasonal rains hit Niphad, Satana, and Malegaon talukas. Similarly, rains on March 11 caused severe damage in Dindori, Nashik, Sinnar, Surgana and Peth talukas. Harvested grape, wheat, gram, and vegetable crops were destroyed. The crops which came to harvest were destroyed before they could bring some relief to farmers. Apart from fruit crops, 46.14 hectares under horticultural crops have been hit by unseasonal rains.

In 7 talukas, onion on 241.63 hectares, wheat on 64.80 hectares, maize on 1.75 hectares, gram on 0.20 hectares, sugarcane on 2.04 hectares, 0.67 hectares of sorghum fodder crop, vegetables on 30.13 hectares and papaya on 0.57 hectare were damaged on 341.79 hectares. The demand for funds of Rs 13,500 per hectare will be reported to the Government.

Grapes on 294.51 hectares hit severely

The grape crop suffered a maximum loss of 294.51 hectares. The assistance of Rs.18,000 per hectare is provided for the loss of fruit crops. More than 53 hectares of fruit crops have been damaged in the district. Among them, guava lost 0.25 hectares, mango 3.10 hectares, grape 294.51 and pomegranate 4.60 hectares. The district administration will register a request for assistance of Rs 53 lakh.