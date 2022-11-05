Repair roads immediately: Chhagan Bhujbal

Nashik
Heavy rains have led to the deterioration of roads to a great extent. Now that the rains have stopped, the roads should be repaired on priority, instructed the former guardian minister of the Nashik Chhagan Bhujbal. Taking up the issue of bad roads Bhujbal has instructed the concerned officials that the work should speed up and the highways and the roads in his Yeola constituency should be repaired immediately.
A review meeting regarding various development works was held at the Yeola recently. On this occasion, Tehsildar Pramod Hille, Group Development Officer Ansar Sheikh, Deputy Executive Engineer Sagar Chaudhary, Deputy Engineer Unmesh Patil, Deputy Engineer of Zilla Parishad Public Works Department Kulkarni, Municipal Engineer Janardan Phulari, Police Inspector Anil Bhawari, City Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure, Yeola City President Deepak Lonari, along with officials were present.
Chhagan Bhujbal said that due to heavy rain in Yeola city, there was a flood situation. Water entered the shops and houses causing damage to citizens. Markets faced biug loss. to avoid such a situation in future, he gave various suggestions to take requisite measures. He asked the authorities to clean and restore the natural drains and get help from the government for the affected people.
He said that due to cloudburst, the roads have been ramshackled. Now that the rains have stopped; the roads should be repaired immediately. He instructed the officials that proper planning should be done during the weekly bazaar to ensure that traffic will not be obstructed.