Repair roads before our orders: HC

NASHIK: The condition of Nashik-Mumbai Express Highway on the Agra National Highway has worsen in the rains. Traveling this route has become difficult for the commuters. The Bombay High Court has taken up the matter on Friday, with Suo Moto and has said that the concerned should repair the roads before courts gives any orders in this regard. Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said yesterday while the Mumbai-Goa National Highway petition.

They also summoned Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, Advocate General of the State Ashutosh Kumbakoni and advocates of NHAI. The bench will held a hearing on October 4. The court said, "citizens are suffering a lot due to potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway. How much damage will be done to the environment due to fuel wastage as vehicles are moving slowly due to traffic congestion. People's precious time is also being wasted.

Also, consider the risk to the lives of the sick in traffic jams. A few days ago, we rejected the petition of a company in Nashik. He was denied an opportunity to come to Mumbai from Nashik to submit a global tender. So he had appealed to the High Court. It was just a matter of tender. But think of what would happen if a sick person got stuck in a traffic jam.



Bhujbal warn to take action



All the implementing agencies should immediately complete the repair work of Mumbai National Highway. If the road works in Toll Naka area are not completed within the stipulated time, action will be taken against the concerned agencies, said the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He said that the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway is in a very bad condition and the citizens are facing major problems due to roads full of potholes. All road transport as well as operational agencies should coordinate their work while working on toll plazas. These roads have also been severely damaged due to rains.



Court's statement

The court said that the concerned should take immediate steps in this issue, before the court deal with this issue. Court pointed out that what would happen if a sick person got stuck in a traffic jam. The bench told the central government and administrations to take immediate action. A few days ago, the court rejected the petition of a company in Nashik. He was denied an opportunity to come to Mumbai from Nashik to submit a global tender. So he had appealed to the High Court. It was just a matter of tender.