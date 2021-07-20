Reopen Cantonment’s library immediately: RPI

DEOLALI CAMP: RPI District Vice President R D Jadhav has demanded the Cantonment Board of Deolali to reopen the Cantonment’s library immediately as readers and students are suffering immensely due to the closure. Public libraries closed by the state government amid the pandemic have reopened from 13th July. However, Deolali’s public library still remains shut.

As public libraries are shut from the past one and a half years, the readers and students are in a state of dilemma as many used to depend on libraries for silent space and books. The government closed public libraries to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, as the cases witnessed a decline, the board reopened the shops and public services with some restrictions. All the libraries reopened in the district from 13th July from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Students and readers are once again availing the benefits of the libraries.

Only the Deolali’s library on Wadner road is still closed, and the readers of the camp and surrounding towns are getting affected by the closure. The District Collectorate and Cantonment Board of Deolali should take cognizance of the situation and reopen the library as per the government rules otherwise, the readers will conduct a march/demonstration till the board’s office. RPI District Vice President RD Jadhav, Taluka Organizer Ashok Salve, City President Pandit Salve, General Secretary Mahendra Sonawane, Anil Dhengale, Shamdas Adke, Balasaheb Donde, Ravi Borade, and others have hinted at the march.