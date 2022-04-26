Renovation of Hatti tourist centre, Dhodap fort

NASHIK: A meeting was held on Sunday (23rd) at the Nashik Forest Department office regarding the redevelopment of Hatti Tourism Center, Adventure Park and historical Dhodap Fort in Chandwad taluka. The Dhodap Fort, the second-highest fort in Maharashtra, is well known as a tourist destination like other forts in Maharashtra, and milk made khoya or khawa in the local language is well known in Hatti village. It will also be promoted through various activities.

Assistant Forest Conservation Officer Dr Sujit Navase, Chandwad Taluka Forest Officer Nana Chaudhary, RFO Officer, and Rural District Head Sunil Patil were present at the occasion.