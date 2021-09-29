Renew or get licenses, appeals FDA

NASHIK: Food traders whose licenses or registrations have expired should renew their licenses or registrations before the expiry of the period. Food traders who have registered with an annual turnover of more than Rs.12 lakh, Food and Drug Administration, Nashik office has undertaken a special campaign for licensing or registration from October 1st to October 7th and all food traders should take advantage of this campaign.

The Joint Commissioner (Food), Food and Drug Administration, Nashik Division, Chandrashekhar Salunkhe has informed that after this period, strict legal action will be taken against the food traders who do not comply with the above.

On behalf of Food and Drug Administration, Nashik office, all food business operators (fob) in Nashik district such as retailers and wholesale grocers, food producers, retailers and wholesalers of fruits and vegetables, Bhelpuri, Panipuri food traders, Chinese food vendors, hotels and traders, gram, Chicken, meat, fish and egg sellers, food vendors, dhaba, poli-bhaji centers, mixed bread vendors, confectionery vendors, domestic and foreign liquor vendors, food transporters are advised to obtain food safety license under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Food business should be done only after registration. Food traders with an annual turnover of more than Rs 12 lakh are required to obtain a food security license. Also, food traders with an annual turnover of less than Rs 12 lakh should register for food security. There is a provision to file a criminal case against the culprits in the case of unlicensed food business and the law stipulates a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment for six months.

The application form has to be filled in the prescribed form for license and registration, all the required documents have to be uploaded and the online fee has to be paid. The website www. foscos.fssai.gov.in is available for online application and there is detailed guidance on the required documents and application process.