Remove UM remark from engineering results

NASHIK: Due to Corona, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducted online first year engineering exams online. The results of these exams have been announced and the online results of many students who passed have been marked as UM that is Unfair Means. This has created confusion among the students.

Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the university administration to remove the UM remarks on engineering results. All colleges in the state were closed due to the Corona epidemic. All classes begin online throughout the year. Difficult courses like engineering are taught online.

Now the students have been given UM’s remarks, and when asked about the university, they were promised higher marks. However, the statement alleged that there was a copy case after that. The university should give the marks obtained to the students before giving UM remarks.