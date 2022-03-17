Remove encroachment from govt land

DEOLALI CAMP: As per the appeal made by Deolali Cantonment Board, the administration has demanded that encroachers clear their encroachments from the government and cantonment lands or else; they will remove the encroachment, as per the provisions of the Cantonment Act, 2006. Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board, Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, has appealed to residents to abide by the rule and cooperate with the board.

Within cantonment limits, old grant and lease sites have been allotted to Deolali’s residents. However, 21 house owners have extended their construction structures further, outside the allotted space, and have encroached upon the government’s land. The board had issued them notices regularly as per the rules. Seven out of 21 house owners cleared their encroachments in time. However, the remaining encroachers continue to use up the government land.

The board has asked the encroachers to cooperate with them and vacate the government land, or else; the board will clear the land without any prior notice, as per the provisions of the Cantonment Act, 2006.