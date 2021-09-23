Remove 9,016 double voter names from Deolali electoral roll

DEOLALI CAMP: A delegation led by former MLA Yogesh Gholap, and Metropolitan Chief Sudhakar Badgujar, met District Election Commissioner Swati Thavil yesterday and submitted a statement regarding deleting 9,016 double voter names from Deolali Assembly Constituency’s voter list. The party has taken the initiative to remove names of bogus and double registered voters in all the assembly constituencies of the district.

Accordingly, former MLA Yogesh Gholap, Shiv Sena mayor Sudhakar Badgujar brought the matter in front of the District Collector and District Election Commissioner.

In the letter, they stated that a total of 70,713 voters have registered twice in 12 assembly constituencies of the district. The double name will affect the elections in rural and municipal areas, and results will be hampered. Some miscreants are trying to deceive the Election Commission.

These administrative errors should be rectified immediately as the same names are present in two different constituencies. They demanded that the commission should prepare the list appropriately by re-surveying the voter lists. The delegation pointed out to District Election Commissioner Swati Thavil that 9,016 names have appeared twice in Deolali Assembly Constituency’s voter list.