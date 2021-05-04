Remdesivir not for all patients: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The launch of the Covid Care Center at Namco Hospital in just ten days through the Namco Charitable Trust is a very commendable initiative. Doctors should prescribe the medicine needed to cure the Corona but use Remdesivir only if necessary, said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, further appealing that its use should be avoided if possible. Remdesivir is not for all patients, he added.

A Namco-run hospital named RMD Covid Care Center was inaugurated by Guardian Minister Bhujbal on Monday. He said the number of patients had doubled compared to last year, leading to a severe shortage of medicines and oxygen. However, the necessary facilities are being provided by the government, administration, and charitable organisations. We have increased the number of beds in the city and district. It is the responsibility of all of us to give priority to those in need. The lockdown effect is visible, and it is very beneficial in reducing the number of patients. We need to be prepared for the next wave, he alerted.