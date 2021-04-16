Deshdoot Times

Remdesivir control cell receives 4000 e-mails

Hospitals should make the demand
Remdesivir control cell receives 4000 e-mails
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
remdesivir
Control cell
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com