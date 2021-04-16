Remdesivir control cell receives 4000 e-mails

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The district administration has set up a control room to curb the black marketing of Remdesivir injections. The drug is being made available after relatives of the patients are requesting it by filling up an online form. However, the relatives are demanding the drug without consultation. The control room has received 4,000 personal e-mails. Due to this, control cell time is getting wasted, and those sending individual emails will not get the drug, the district administration has clarified. </p>.<p>Earlier, the patients' relatives were buying the drug from the distributors leading to black marketing of the drug in the city. The drug was being sold for Rs 10,000-20,000. There was a shortage of Remdesivir due to this, and the patient's relatives were facing a huge inconvenience. District Collector Suraj Mandhare appointed tehsildar Shivkumar Avalkanthe as the incident manager to stop black marketing of Remedesivir and to control the distribution system. </p><p>The drug will no longer be available in medical shops. An online form has been made available to hospitals for this purpose. The drug is being made available directly by the control cell to the hospitals after they are demanding the drug in the online form. As per the new system, 4,153 drugs have been distributed to 101 hospitals in the district.</p><p>All patients who met the criteria set by the government were given the drug. However, the relatives of some of the patients are sending the email to the district control room by filling up the online form without consultation with the hospital. The control room received 4,000 emails requesting the drug. This is hampering the work of the control cell. The district administration has appealed not to send such emails.</p>