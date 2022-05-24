Relocation of the dispersed lot

NANDGAON: Based on the floods of September 2021 in Nandgaon, the technical inspection report of the Bhusawal railway department and orders of the Bombay High Court, the mutton market was demolished by the officials, citing traffic congestion and other issues. Apart from the mutton market, encroachments on Gandhi Chowk, Farshi Bridge, Samata Marg, and Lendi riverside were removed by officials in the anti-encroachment drive.

The mutton market was demolished, and in this operation, the residents of Gandhi Chowk, the area near new shopping center, and Samata Marg (Panchal galli) became homeless and around two hundred tapri holders’ businesses collapsed. Therefore, the question of rehabilitation of all these families has come to the fore. Earlier, the railway gate was closed, and a subway was constructed. However, the controversial subway caused waterlogging and created hindrances for everyone.

Therefore, the railway department demanded the removal of the mutton market, calling it a stumbling block. The department had even submitted a technical inspection report and informed the Nandgaon Municipal Council in writing. Accordingly, the council demolished the market.

However, the council stated the railway administration should also keep its promise to build a new subway route. A letter has been sent by council to the general manager and additional board, Bhusawal, stating the administration will be responsible for any future waterlogging in the subway. With the demolition of the wall on the subway route, the administration should also create a channel for water to flow into river basin.

Even though the demolition was a legal procedure, the ones living in these areas for the past many years have become homeless. Everyone is discussing the rehabilitation of these families. During the monsoon season, the river basin traders were warned by the disaster management department; every year. The problem was exacerbated by floods in September last year.

Municipal Council Chief and Administrator Vivek Dhande said these dispersed families will be rehabilitated soon. As the monsoon season is near, the council needs to rehabilitate these families immediately. These encroachments were removed by the council due to traffic congestion, natural calamities, and the railway administration’s demand. However, the council needs to relocate these families and aid them in moving forward in life.