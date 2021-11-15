Religious tourism takes a leap of faith

NASHIK: The number of people going out for tourism has increased in the last two to three days due to the Diwali vacation. All the religious and tourist spots in the city, especially Panchavati are getting crowded by visitors after the religious sites were reopened and restrictions on the pandemic were relaxed.

Initially, the response from devotees and visitors to these places of religious and tourism importance was cautious. However, after Diwali, there has been a sudden surge in devotees and tourists from other districts and other states flocking to Nashik.

The presence of devotees across the state has increased at religious places like Ramkund, Kapaleshwar, Kalaram temple, Sita Gumfa, Devi temple on Sandva, Tapovan, besides outer religious shrines like Someshwar, Saptashringi Garh, and Trimbakeshwar.

Earlier, due to the closure of temples, religious tourist sites had worn a deserted look. With the exception of the religious rituals at Ramkund, the influx of devotees and tourists from other parts of the country had reduced. However, due to the Diwali holidays this year, a big jump is being seen in the number of visitors to these places.

Interestingly, the number of devotees coming from outer states is more than the number of local devotees. Tourists are also turning from the crowded place of Panchavati to the open and scenic environment of Tapovan.

Visiting the grand Laxminarayan temple, Shri Ram Parnakuti, Sarvadharma Mandir, Laxman Mandir, and taking a walk on the rock at Kapila Sangam, the number of tourists visiting Ramsrushti Udyan is increasing. At the same time, the business stalled for several days is inching towards revival following a boost in the tourism sector.