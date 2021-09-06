Relief to Ganesh idol sellers

NASHIK: The Nashik City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has finally given permission for stalls selling Ganesh idols at the Dongare Vastigruh ground at Gangapur Naka on the basis of losses incurred by Ganesh idol sellers and guarantee of compliance with the rules. This has paved the way for the traders here to sell Ganesh idols.

Every year before Ganeshotsav, vendors set up stalls at the Dongre Vastigruh ground at Gangapur Naka area to sell idols. This year too, about a hundred stalls stood. However, these stalls were not given permission by the city police due to Covid19 protocol.

Therefore, Sarkarwada police had closed both the gates of the ground and imposed restrictions on sales. This led to a loss of sellers. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had also taken notice of this. While it is true that vendors will suffer financial losses, he clarified that it is equally important to get permission from the municipal and police departments.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, while expressing readiness to give the permission, warning has been given to the vendors to ensure that the rules are not violated. On this basis, the stalls got the approval of the police around noon. The vendors, excited by the decision, thanked the Commissioner of Police and breathed a sigh of relief.