Relief to farmers, general public

NASHIK: Giving a big relief to farmers and general public, Nashik Revenue Department has deleted as many as 54150 outdated records from 7/12 extract of the farmers. On account of the expired records in 7/12 extract, it was becoming difficult for farmers to buy and sell and sanction agricultural loans. Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game had directed all the district collectors to remove the number of expired records by launching a campaign from the first week of August.