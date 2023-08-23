Relief to farmers, customers

Nashik

Soon after protest against export duty in Nashik, the Centre has decided to procure 2 lakh metric tonnes of onions from farmers in Maharashtra at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). Centres will be set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts to ensure smooth procurement.

The decision was necessitated following massive unrest among onion cultivators in the state after the Union government imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions. The Centre’s decision was meant to check the rise in onion prices which had recently seen a sharp rise from Rs 30-35 per kg to Rs 45-60 per kg.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the Centre has decided to buy two lakh metric tonnes of onions at a price of Rs 2,410 per quintal, with the aim that this will help the state’s producers of the important food staple.

He added that the state of Maharashtra will set up specific procurement centres in Nashik and Ahmednagar. The news coincides with farmer and trader protests over the Centre’s intention to levy a 40 per cent export duty on onions in an effort to rein in price growth and boost domestic market supplies.

On August 19, the Finance Ministry issued a statement imposing a 40 per cent export tariff on onions until December 31, 2023. In a post on X, Fadnavis, who is currently on a Japan tour, wrote, “I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the onion issue. The Union government would procure two lakh metric tonnes of onion at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal.” The deputy CM added, “There will be special procurement centres set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts for the same. It would offer some relief to the onion growers in the state.”

On Monday, traders resolved to halt onion auctions in all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale onion market. Some farmers and traders protested in Nashik district on Monday, calling for the export duty to be repealed.