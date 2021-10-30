Relief in sight for railway commuters

NASHIK: The state government has finally allowed issuance of Monthly Season Ticket (MST) or railway monthly pass for daily commuters. The decision will largely benefit daily commuters from Nashik, adjoining regions apart from Ghoti and Igatpuri. The service was closed since nearly one and a half year due to the pandemic.

The decision has brought big relief for the passengers of Panchavati Express and other passenger trains. According to an order issued by State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte , the decision has been taken by the state government under the Disaster Management Act.

Passengers, meanwhile, are hoping that the Central Reailway will also toe the line and give its green signal for the stalled MST service. Railway Council (Nashik) had filed a PIL in the high court over non-issuance of monthly pass and alleging discriminatory stand of the railway administration.

Petitioner and Railway Council President Gurmeet Singh Rawal meanwhile has welcomed the government’s decision. Rajesh Fokne, president of Monthly Pass Holder Passengers’ Welfare Association, Balasaheb Kedare and other members have demanded that the Railways should take an immediate decision in the larger interest of daily commuters.

The state government has issued an order yesterday stating that monthly, quarterly, halfyearly railway passes will be issued. However, these passes will be issued to all types of government employees and employees in the essential services. The passes will also be issued to those who have been vaccinated with both Covid doses. Passengers who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons and age will also get a pass, the order said.

Credit goes to Nashik commuters

Indian Railways had started issuing monthly passes in other parts of the country. However, the service is still not resumed by the Central Railway. To consolidate its stand, Nashik’s Railway Parishad (Council) has filed a petition in the High Court against the CR. Gurmeet Singh Rawal is the petitioner.

The court had asked the state government and the railways to respond into the matter. President Fokne had taken follow up with MP Hemant Godse. Along with Nashik, Pune commuters will also benefit from it. If the MST pass service starts, it will save time and cost, inconvenience at reservation counter.