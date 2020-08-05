Relief for teachers, get unpaid salary

Nashik: About 250 teaching and non-teaching staff in 26 schools in the district have finally received their unpaid salary for the month of February. The salary payment for the month of February was stalled due to the delay in submission of payroll.

The arrears of salaries of the concerned teachers and non-teaching staff have been credited to their bank accounts after the cell officers ordered the settlement of the payments due to the pursuit of the Jilha Mukhyadhyapak Sangh who had raised the matter.

The salary-credit has given a big respite to the teachers and non-teaching staff.Due to the Corona crisis, March salaries of government and semi-government employees in the state were cut. Simultaneously technical difficulties had withheld salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff in 26 schools resulting into financial difficulties.

The salary issue was raised by the Jilha Mukhyadhyapak Sangh (District Headmasters' Association) with the education commissioner. Finally, cell officer Jyoti Shinde had ordered to settle the matter by taking a positive stand for payment of salary.

Immediately, the issue of salaries of 24 out of 26 schools was get resolved. The salaries of the remaining two schools have also been transferred to the primary education department for payment. The matter was successfully followed up by S K Sawant, S B Deshmukh, S B Shirsath, Suresh Shelar, Gufran Ansari, Gulab Bhamre, Parveja Shaikh, Sangeeta Bafna, and other teachers.