Relief for ST employees

NASHIK :

The salary of one lakh employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has finally been released and the employees will be paid 225 percent of their salary.

The Transport Corporation's accounts department has recently issued a circular in this regard and the salaries of all the departments will be paid by Monday or Tuesday.

The salaries of the employees who have an account with the State Bank of India will be credited to their account through the CMP system. Salaries are due by Sunday or Monday. Also, the salaries of the employees who have salary accounts in the State Transport Co-operative Bank will be paid on Monday.

Regarding financial assistance to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and salaries of ST employees, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Transport Minister Anil Parab and Minister of State for Transport Satej alias Bunty Patil on August 4, 2020 at the Ministry.

In this meeting, it was decided to give a fund of Rs. 550 crore for salary as an advance to compensate for the concessional values.

The Maharashtra ST Workers Congress (INTUC) had demanded that ST employees be paid 25% for March, 50% for May and full June salaries.While Rs 550 crore has been sanctioned for the salaries of the employees, INTUC had demanded that this amount should not be spent on anything other than the salaries of the employees.

Accordingly, the ST administration has decided to pay the remaining salaries. The General Secretary, Maharashtra ST Workers Congress (INTUC), Mukesh Tigote informed that the order has been passed.