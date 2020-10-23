Relief for North Maharashtra

Nashik: The recovery rate of patients in Nashik division is encouraging due to the efforts of the administration and the health system to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.



Currently there is a decline in the number of patients receiving treatment. Out of 2,16,056 patients from the Nashik division till date, 2,01,414 patients have recovered from the disease.



The number of patients overcoming COVID-19 is 93.22 per cent in the division. To date, 4,202 patients have died in the division, while the fatality rate from corona in the division is 1.94 per cent.



At present a total of 10,440 patients are undergoing treatment in all the five districts of the division, informed by Mallikarjun Pattanshetti, Deputy Director of Health, Nashik Circle Office, on Thursday.