Relief for farmers before Diwali

NASHIK: In a big relief to the rain-affected farmers in the state, the government has sanctioned Rs. 2,860.84 crore as compensation to farmers affected by heavy rains in August and September. Of which, Rs. 918 crore has been sanctioned for Nashik division.

Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse had announced that the aid would be provided before Diwali. After that, an order has been issued yesterday. It has been clarified that assistance of Rs 2860 crore 84 lakh has been given. The Nashik division has received a total fund of 918 crore.

It will soon be credited to the farmers’ bank accounts. In a span of two months during the monsoon, lakhs of farmers in the state were hit by heavy rains, damaging standing crops on 1,71,867 hectares of farm field in Nashik district and affecting 2.25 lakh farmers.