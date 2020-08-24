Relief for employeesm ESIC to provide financial aid

NASHIK :

The Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has decided to provide financial assistance. The workers who lost their jobs between March 21, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will get three months financial assistance through ESIC.



Many industries and services were shut after lockdown was called due to outbreak of Covid-19. As a result, lakhs of workers in the country lost their jobs.

The Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) on June 13, 2020, had approached the country's Labor Minister Santoshi Gangwar to provide financial assistance to such unemployed workers under the State Workers Insurance Scheme.

After that, on behalf of CITU, 572 workers who lost their jobs in Nashik district had submitted their applications to the ESIC branch under Atal Vimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana and demanded financial assistance.



The decision was taken at an online video meeting of ESIC Corporation on August 20, 2020, following the CITU's follow-up and agitation at the national level. According to the decision, if a worker who is a member of ESIC becomes unemployed between March 21 and December 31, 2020, he will be paid 50 per cent of his previous average income for three months. For this, the worker should be a member of ESIC for two years and should have paid at least 78 days ESIC subscription.



Today, ESIC has 3.5 crore workers across the country. Workers whose wages are less than 21000 per month are members. About 40 lakh workers can benefit from this scheme.

