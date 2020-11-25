Deshdoot Times

Release of waste water from Takli-Tapovan plants into river?

Water of Godavari mixed with sewage is flowing towards Marathwada
Release of waste water from Takli-Tapovan plants into river?
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
district administration
godavari
Ramkund
takli tapovan
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com