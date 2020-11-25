Release of waste water from Takli-Tapovan plants into river?

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As per some orders in response to the public interest litigation filed in the Mumbai High Court regarding Godavari pollution, the state government and the Nashik Municipal Corporation, it is alleged that, are focusing only on the Ramkund area and further ignoring the discharge of wastewater from the Takli-Tapovan sewage treatment plants directly into the river Godavari. </p>.<p>Alleging that the civic body is playing with the lives of Nashikites and ignoring pollution in the Godavari, after the environmentalists, now ruling Shiv Sena has warned of agitation in this regard. Activists are alleging that work is progressing at a slow pace as per the measures taken after the city’s environmentalists had filed a PIL in the High Court for de-pollution of the holy Godavari river in Nashik.</p><p>Corporators have also alleged that polluted water is being discharged into the Godavari river without proper treatment from the city’s largest Takli and Tapovan sewage treatment plants, while the municipal corporation has been carrying out sewage treatment in the Ramkund area recently. While there is a rule to release water in the river only after processing the wastewater up to the BOD as decided at the treatment plants, the contractor is ignoring it. And it seems that the municipal corporation and district administration are also neglecting the same. </p><p>Shiv Sena sub-division of Central Nashik has recently given a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav over this serious matter. The water coming out of Takli and Tapovan STP is directly getting mixed up in the river basin, causing a large amount of contaminated foam. The issue of public health has come to the fore as the flow of sewage is high in the morning and the surrounding agriculture is also endangered due to the flying and floating foam. The entire river is getting polluted as the water of the Godavari mixed with sewage is flowing towards Marathwada through Saikheda and Chandori. </p><p>The whole city’s wastewater is coming into these two STP plants, and the sewage, waste is being sorted, and the water is being discharged directly into the Godavari river. In the meantime, this wastewater needs to be treated. But since this wastewater is being discharged without any process, does the corporation administer it? Shiv Sena’s Sanchin Dhondge, Prashant Badgujar, Akshay Wable, and other office bearers have raised the question of whether the divisional commissioner also ignored while playing with the lives of Nashik residents along with Godavari river.</p>