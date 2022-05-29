Registrations to start on May 30

NASHIK: For the educational year 2022-23, the admission process for the Class XI (first year junior college) will begin on Monday. Within Nashik Municipal Corporation's limits, the admission to 11th class will be done through the central online system. The rest of the district students will be admitted according to the prevailing system stated in the letter from the Directorate. The education department has been told to make necessary preparations for the admission process. The registrations for the admission process will start on May 30.

The process of the 11th admission process is being started as per the schedule announced by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary). The portal will be https://11thadmission.org.in. Students should visit this website and select the area for which they want to be admitted and take necessary action for admission.

Highest number of seats in science

According to the online admission process implemented by the education department in the city last year, there are about 60 junior colleges in Nashik Municipal Corporation area. Out of this, online admission process is implemented for 25, 270 seats. The highest number of seats is 10,160 for science stream in the city. It is followed by the Commerce branch with 8,600 seats. There are 4,910 seats in Arts and 1360 seats in MCVC.

25,270 seats in the city

In Nashik city, 25, 270 seats are available for 11th admission. That is likely to change in the new year, with fewer seats added or new colleges added.

Part-1 of the application

Mock Demo Registration

Students will be facilitated to practice filling up the application form on the portal, Information filled in the Mock Demo will be deleted on May 28, After this, from 30th May 2022, students have to register freshly and log in to fill the application form.

Online Student Registration and Admission Form Part-1 Filling, Verification of Application.

1) Students can register online by visiting the admission process portal. (Get login ID and password)

2) Login using the login ID and password received and fill. the application form (Part-1) for 11th admission, lock the form by paying the online fee. Select a guidance centre for form verification.

To verify the information in the admission form Part-1 filled by the students. The guidance centre / secondary school will verify the application form after checking the information filled by the student in the form and the documents submitted. Applications of open category State Board students will be auto verified.

Filling of Option form for students (part-2)

Students to select Jr colleges of their choice for admission in Part-2 of the application and set the order of preference (Giving preference for regular round-1). As well as to select the preferred junior colleges for admission under the quota seats and also mention them online.