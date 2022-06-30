Registration of trust land cancelled

DEOLALI CAMP: The decision to cancel the names of temple trusts on farmland in three villages in the Deolali assembly constituency was taken by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat. Saroj Ahire said that this has brought relief to thousands of farming families in Vihitgaon, Belatgavhan and Manoli villages in the constituency. The efforts made by Saroj Ahire were a great success. Farmers in three villages celebrated, as the long-pending issue has been resolved.

The oldest and most pending issue in the Deolali constituency was the revision petition filed during the tenure of Sanjay Handore, former chairman of various working societies in Vihitgaon, for non-disbursement of loans to farmers. Ahire had directed the revenue department to decide to present the technical issues to the government by presenting concrete evidence through the farmers. Replying to a question raised by MLA Ahire in the Assembly session, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had promised to clear the way within a month at the Gujarat Devasthan Khalsa Act and Additional Secretary Committee hearing. On Tuesday, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat ruled in favour of the farmers during the hearing of the case, cancelling the registration of the name of the temple as illegal, informed Saroj Ahire.

MLA Ahire had assured voters to solve the three issues of Nasaka, Ekalhare and Devasthan, out of which the issue of Nasaka and Devasthan has been resolved. Several meetings were held with NCP President Sharad Pawar, CMr Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.