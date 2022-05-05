Registration of first sale deed completes

NASHIK: Responding to the call for land acquisition process for new Pune-Nashik semi high speed railway line, Kamalabai Kurhade, a woman farmer from Mauje Baragaon Pimpri in Sinnar taluka has registered her first sale deed in the district for 0.5900 hectare R area of her group (gat) number 673. Other landholders should also register the sale deed within six months with consent and negotiation, as appealed by DIstrict Collector Gangatharan D.

As mentioned in the official press release, Proceedings are underway to acquire the proposed private land for electrification and construction of Pune-Nashik double semi high speed broad gauge line through direct purchase through negotiation.

For this, the district level committee has fixed a compensation of Rs. 1,01,84,760/- for the sector owned by farmer Kurhade. Farmer Kurhade, MahaRaill and Revenue Officers have registered the first sale deed of Pune-Nashik Railway Project in Nashik district at the office of the Deputy Registrar, Sinnar.

District Collector Gangatharan D has informed that a period of next 6 months has been fixed for registration of this deed. Also, other landholders acquiring land in Pune-Nashik railway project should also cooperate to register the sale deed as soon as possible by giving their consent to purchase directly through negotiation, appealed District Collector Gangatharan D.