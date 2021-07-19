Registration kick starts from today

NASHIK: The optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) will be conducted this year. The test will be based on the study of the 10th State Board. The registration process is starting from today (July 19). The CET is optional and the students who will appear for the test will be given preference in the eleventh admission, the school education department said. There are 23860 seats available for the city’s FYJC admissions. There are more than 55 junior colleges in the city in which Arts, Commerce and Science seats are available. The CET exam for the eleventh admission is likely to be held at the end of July or in the first week of August. Guidance is being provided in colleges regarding CET.

This year, 2,00,003 students have passed the 10th standard examination from Nashik division. Last year, 25270 seats were available from Nashik division for the 11th admission. Out of which 9996 seats were vacant.

Seats to increase

The percentage of students from all circles has increased this year. Therefore, the cutoff of colleges is going to increase. As the number of students is more than the number of seats available in it, after the completion of the first round of admission process, after sending proposals for 10% more seats to the colleges this year, the branch-wise seats in the colleges will increase.

Nature of CET

Objective multiple choice questions

Duration of two hours for 100 marks examination

The admissions will be based on firstly, on the CET exams and then on the basis of 10th marks

Seats in city’s colleges

Art - 4790

Commerce - 8560

Science - 9190

MC VC - 1320

Total seats - 23860

Offline CET likely on August 21

The state board is likely to conduct the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to firstyear junior college (FYJC) on August 21. The exam is expected to be conducted in an offline format and the online application process will start from Monday, said board chairman Dinkar Patil. A detailed notification on the exam topics will be released this week.