'Register the complaint filed by Nipunge': Khoskar

NASHIK: A delegation led by Hiraman Khoskar, MLA, Trimbakeshwar-Igatpuri Assembly constituency, called on senior PI Sheikh of Adgaon police station to inquire into the matter as the complaint filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home) Shyamkumar Nipunge has not been registered yet.

District President of Adivasi Koli Mahadev Samaj Vikas Sanghatana Pravin Kadale, Ashok Dobade, Arun Pawar, Shashikant More, Rajabhau Waghle, Prithviraj Ande and other tribal community members were present. At this time, the delegation raised a question why the case was not registered. “The case has been sent to the DG’s office in Mumbai, so we will take further action after receiving their order.

Also, this crime has taken place in Thane jurisdiction,” said Sheikh. MLA Khoskar and Adivasi Koli Mahadev Samaj Vikas Sanghatana Nashik registered their objection and demanded that the case be registered with Thane police station. Also, if the complaint filed by Nipunge was not to be lodged with the Nashik police administration, it should have been sent to Thane. An objection was lodged as to why it was sent to the DG’s office in Mumbai. Assembly Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, MLA Hiraman Khoskar and the association have already written letters to the police administration Nashik city in this regard.