Reformation of animal welfare committee after ten years

NASHIK: The committee appointed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation for animal birth control rate and animal welfare will now be reconstituted after 10 years and include two experienced non-governmental members for efficient functioning.

The state government had ordered the appointment of an animal welfare committee for the city’s animals ten years ago. Accordingly, the corporation had appointed a committee during the tenure of the then Health Officer, Dr Kondiram Pawar. Over time, the committee’s functioning faded and remained for the namesake. Therefore, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has ordered the reformation of the committee after ten years.

Accordingly, the corporation has made changes to the committee’s formation. During the formation, under the chairmanship of the commissioner, the selection team will include the corporation’s veterinary officers, and the state government’s veterinary officers will be present as ex-officio members.

Also, the team will include the solid waste department’s director; and two members of the government recognised sangathans (organisations). New members will be offered a chance to replace the previous ones.

Also, the experienced persons, well aware of animal laws and welfare, and ones belonging to the government recognised organisations, will be appointed to the team as non-governmental members.