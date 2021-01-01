Reflective boards to save wildlife

Prashant Nikale

Nashik : In a recent data collected by the Forest department and Eco Echo Foundation it was revealed that 332 wild animals lost their life to roadkill. The data shown death in just three years from 2016 to 2019. Taking step against the roadkill the Eco Echo Foundation has started installing reflective boards in Nashik.

Wildlife lover and member of Eco Echo Foundation Vaibhav Bhogale informed that the these board are more symbolic than the written forms. The boards have images of wildlife instead of message. The corner have only lettering ‘Drive Slow’ and ‘Wildlife Crossing’.

This helps to get attention of the riders and drivers immediately. “The boards have special imported reflectors on them. It will stay for more than 10 years as it is without fading.

These boards are installed tilt to the road instead of 90 degrees. The yellow reflector with black reflects immediately when the vehicle lights flashes on it. It is expected that it will help to save wildlife”, expressed Bhogale. The six highways in Nashik, connecting various parts of district and outer district have killed 332 wild animals in last three years.

It includes Nashik Trimbak Highway 848, SinnarSangamner Highway 60, Trimbak-Pahine, Waghera-Gurnare, Sinnar-Ghoti and Mumbai-Agra National Highway 3.