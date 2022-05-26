Reduced expenses to pave way for recruitment

NASHIK: Even though the recruitment proposal was unanimously approved at the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting, the process couldn’t start as the establishment cost exceeded 35 percent, thus aiming at increased expenses compared to the income.

However, the corporation generated a decent income last year due to satisfactory collections, and as the expenses have reduced following the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar’s policy, the establishment cost is likely to reduce, and the reduction will pave way for recruitment. As many officers and employees are retiring from the corporation, the workload on other employees is increasing following the manpower shortage.

The establishment cost of the corporation touched 29 in 2019-20 and reached 38 percent in 2020-21. Even though the recruitment proposal was unanimously approved in the general body meeting, under the chairmanship of Mayor Satish Kulkarni, the process was stalled due to the excessive cost.

As the administrative rule initiated in the corporation on March 14, 2022, Pawar took several decisions and reduced the facilities provided to office bearers and the steps proved beneficial. The corporation managed to generate abundant savings through electricity and fuel rational usage. Also, the graph of property and water cess rose in recent times.

Therefore, the establishment cost of 2021-22 is expected to remain less than 35 percent and thus, pave way for the recruitment process. Recruitment will also reduce the workload on the other employees and curb the manpower shortage. The appointed ones will fill up the space of the retiring employees and thus, speed up the work of Nashikites.