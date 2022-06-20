Reduced expenses may pave way for recruitment

Nashik is developing rapidly. As a result, new settlements are being developed and people from outside the district are also giving preference to this city. At such a time, they need manpower to get all kinds of amenities through the municipal corporation.

However, due to non-recruitment process in Nashik Municipal Corporation for the last 24 years, there is additional work burden on the existing municipal staff. It is understood that more than 3000 posts are vacant in the this civic body. There are 3038 vacancies in Nashik Municipal Corporation and the work has been affected due to insufficient manpower. However, the establishment cost has to be within 35 per cent for a recruitment drive.

At present, the cost has come down to 33.2 per cent. Therefore, hopes revived for recruitment in the corporation. In the general body meeting even though resolution was passed unanimously for recruitment as the establishment cost was more than 35%, the recruitment process could not be progressed further.

In the Financial Year 2020-21, NMC's establishment costs had risen to about 38 percent. Due to this, Mayor Satish Kulkarni In the special GBM could not be give green signal for recruitment.

In the meantime, the administrative regime has started from March 14, 2022. As a result, various facilities provided to the office bearers have been reduced. The new Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has adopted a policy of austerity and has paid special attention to the recovery of water and house cess.