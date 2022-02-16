Reduce water bill immediately

NASHIK: Water bills are being distributed to the citizens of Panchavati division and the locals have received increased water bills. Nashik Municipal Corporation is vigorously recovering house and water bills from the debtors and it is being started by the employees and officials of the corporation.

The Municipal Commissioner has started work to fill the coffers of the Municipal Corporation by recovering from the arrears and the officers have been instructed to do so. The NCP Youth Wing has alleged that the process of allotment of bills to the citizens of Panchavati area for recovery of water bill is underway.

The locals of Trimurti Nagar, Mongiri Nagar, Sawtamali Nagar, Sant Janardan Swami Nagar, Vijay Nagar of Panchavati division are getting disproportionate bills are being distributed by Nashik Municipal Corporation. The NCP Youth Congress city president Ambadas Khaire said that he received a number of complaints in this regard as the municipal department is charging higher for water tax.

In response to the complaint, Ambadas Khaire along with the locals warned the Panchavati divisional officer to immediately reduce the water bill by fixing the water meter of the residents and give relief to the citizens otherwise a mass movement would be started with the locals.

Avatar Randhawa, Radhabai Titne, Rekha Sonawane, Hirabai Pund, Dattatraya Nimse, Nivruti Chaudhary, Lilabai Bhandari, Pama Jagtap, Balkrishna Kshirsagar, Kushabai Chaudhary, and others were present at the meet.