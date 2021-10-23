Reduce gap between two doses: MP Godse

NASHIK: Congratulating Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the landmark feat of crossing the vaccination mark of 100 crores in the country by the government in collaboration with the state governments and health administration, MP Hemant Godse demanded that the gap between two doses should be reduced from the existing 84 days.

He also sought to expedite campaign for vaccination of children. Since the past one and a half year, thousands of civilians lost their lives due to the pandemic. With the availability of vaccine, a nationwide vaccination drive has been launched by the central and state governments, which has resulted in the completion of a 100-crore vaccinations. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has protected millions of people in the state by vaccinating them with good planning and extensive awareness campaigning.

Against this backdrop, MP Godse met Union Minister Mandaviya and congratulated the government. Initially, due to less availability of vaccines, the government had kept a gap of 85 days between the two doses. As a result, it is taking a long time to complete two doses and citizens have to face many difficulties with various permissions.

This is causing distress to citizens across the country. Now that vaccines are widely available at all immunization centers across the country. Hence the gap between the two doses should be kept as minimum as possible. A special campaign should be launched to vaccinate children as schools are getting reopened slowly and cautiously.