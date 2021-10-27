Reduce fuel surcharge, relieve people

NASHIK: The Central and State Governments should reduce the surcharge on fuel and give relief to the people, was echoed in the seminar program. The dignitaries were discussing the topics of an online seminar on unbearable fuel price hike organized by the North Maharashtra Newspaper Writers’ Association.

According to senior journalist Chandulal Shah, rising fuel prices have made newspaper printing more expensive. The newspaper owners have to face endless difficulties. Reducing fuel taxes by the central and state governments would be good for newspaper owners and the general public. Shraddha Petrol Pump Director Suresh Patil said that all types of vehicle owners as well as common people have been harassed due to increase in petrol and diesel prices.

From the point of view of vehicle owners, the Central and State Governments should take far-reaching decisions to reduce fuel prices. Shobha Sonawane, president of the All India Women’s Maratha Federation in Nashik, said the international situation was responsible for the rise in fuel prices. Rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are causing endless hardships to women as well.

The government should plan measures to curb fuel price hike. Ramesh Kadlag, President, North Maharashtra Newspaper Writers’ Association and Bharat Jain, Acting President, said that the Central and State Governments should take concrete measures to address the sentiments of the people regarding fuel price hike.

All political parties need to come together and give justice to the people to stop the fuel price hike. It was appealed to public representatives and politicians that they should all come together and oppose the fuel and demand a concrete decision from the central government. Rising fuel prices have led people to buy electric vehicles.

There is still confusion about the use of electric vehicles and people have more faith in petrol and diesel vehicles. Social activist Padmakar Patil said that everyone’s budget has increased due to fuel price hike. The prices of fast moving consumer goods or daily use items are increasing rapidly. Citizens have to think while buying goods.

Putting aside partisan politics, everyone should come together to reduce fuel prices. Entrepreneur Ajit Bagmar, social activists Nana Bachhav, small businessmen Nitin Ghodke and Ravindra Mahale on Main Road, Principal Dr Yashwantrao Patil, Dr. Kishore Pawar, Prof Somnath Muthal, Yuvraj Rathod, Jagdeep Kawal, Ajit Kulkarni, Bhaskar Nimbalkar and others were present. The program was moderated by Ramesh Kadlag, President of North Maharashtra Newspaper Writers Association. Vote of thanks was proposed by Bharat Jain.