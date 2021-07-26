Red tape growth hurdle for orphans

NASHIK: The Nationalist Congress Party has demanded that the assistance given by it under its ‘Rashtrawadi Jeevlag Abhiyan’ should reach orphans without the hurdle of red tape. A statement was given to the District Collector on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) urging the administration that the help announced by the party to the orphans due to the COVID-19, should be reached to them without getting stuck in red-tapism.

Government officials should complete the work without any hindrance in order to extend the benefits of the scheme prepared by the government for the rehabilitation of the orphans whose familyembers died due to the pandemic. A statement was given to the Collector on behalf of NCP for this demand.

District President Kondajimama Avhad, MLA Saroj Ahire, city president Ranjan Thakre, youth district president Purushottam Kadlag, women district president Prerana Balakawde, working president Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, Nivrutti Maharaj Kapse, Nashik taluka president of NCP youth congress Ganesh Gaidhani. On this occasion, Mahesh Bhamre, Salima Sheikh, Dhavalu Pasale, Prafulla Pawar, Vinayak Kahandal were present.