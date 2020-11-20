Red, summer onions trade higher

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> Since last week, the market committees in Nashik district were closed on the occasion of Diwali. Some market committees are still closed and the auction process is expected to start soon.</p>.<p>The auction process started yesterday at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Lasalgaon, known as the largest onion market in Asia. Farmers in the entire district had turned their attention to onion auctions. In this, red onion has seen an unprecedented surge, while summer onion has also increased a bit, which has brought relief to farmers. </p><p>According to the information provided by the APMC, Lasalgaon, market prices of summer onions were stable. While the minimum price of onion was Rs 1300 per quintal and the maximum was Rs 4501. Onions were being sold at an average price of Rs 3,700/quintal. Thursday’s maximum price was increased by Rs 400. </p><p>In particular, the recently harvested red/rain onion has started entering the market. Yesterday, red onion was sold at a minimum of Rs 3,001, a maximum of Rs 5,100 per quintal and an average of Rs 4,600. Meanwhile, with the minimum price rising by Rs 1,650 and the maximum price by Rs 1,200, the newly-introduced red onion has also received a good market price.</p>.<p><strong>Market prices in APMC, Lasalgaon</strong></p><ul><li><p> Summer onion arrivals 4200 quintals </p></li><li><p>Red onion arrives approximately 250 quintals (25 nos.)</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>Market price/quintal</strong></p><p><strong>(minimum-maximum-average)</strong></p><p>* Summer Onion - 1300 - 4501 - 3700</p><p>* Red onion - 2001 - 5100 - 4600</p><p>* Maize - 1246 - 1516 - 1421 </p><p>* Soybeans - 3000 - 4326 - 4261</p><p>* Wheat - 1600 - 1646 - 1612</p><p>* Millet - 1080 - 1211 - 1140 </p><p>* Gram - 4500 - 4700 - 4600 </p><p>* Mug - 4000 - 7500 - 5200</p>