Red rot of sugarcane worrying growers this year

<p><strong>VILAS DHAKNE</strong></p><p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The farmer in Dindori taluka is in concern due to instances of developing of red rot (Tambera) disease on sugarcane.</p>.<p>In the taluka, brown spot on sugarcane and red rot disease has again affected the sugarcane farmers and this disease has raised their concern manifold. <br><br>Due to continuous rains, cloudy weather and increased humidity, this year has seen an increase in the incidence of mealybugs along with copper blight on sugarcane crop.<br><br>Tambera disease causes fungus infestation on both sides of the leaf and small elongated yellow spots appear on the leaf.<br><br>Over time, the spots increase in length and become reddish brown in colour. Creamy yellowish green edges are formed around the dots and ridges are formed on the underside of the leaves.<br><br>Orange or reddish brown spores come out when the dots break. The disease is transmitted through the air. As the number of spots on the leaves increases, the adjacent spots merge to form larger spots.<br><br>Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during photosynthesis, which impairs photosynthesis and slows down food production, resulting in a decline in cane production and sugar extraction.<br><br>Sugarcane cultivation in Dindori taluka has never been taken seriously till now, which has created many new problems in sugarcane cultivation.<br><br>But now the sugarcane growers have come up with a very planned approach. In the meantime, in the last few days, heavy rains along with strong winds have lashed many places in the taluka, causing heavy losses to sugarcane growers.<br><br>Diseases are the major concern for the sugarcane, responsible for its low yield. Among all the diseases, fungal disease named red rot of sugarcane is the most threatening disease of sugarcane, rightly called as ‘Cancer’ of sugarcane. It causes severe loss in yield and quality of the sugarcane. It can reduce cane weight by up to 29% and loss in.</p>.<div><blockquote>The Kadwa co-operative sugar factory should harvest sugarcane first which has turned yellow due to red rot disease and stormy rains this year, so that our sugarcane produce will not be severely damaged and suffered from heavy loss.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> Madhavrao More, sugarcane grower Karanjavan</span></div>