Red rot of sugarcane worrying growers this year
Deshdoot Times

Red rot of sugarcane worrying growers this year

Possibility of weight loss in cane

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

VILAS DHAKNE

NASHIK :

The farmer in Dindori taluka is in concern due to instances of developing of red rot (Tambera) disease on sugarcane.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com