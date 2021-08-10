Recruitment of agents in postal dept begins

NASHIK: The application process has started for the appointment of policy agents for the postal life insurance scheme and rural postal insurance scheme in the Nashik post department. Senior superintendent, post office, Nashik division has appealed to the interested persons to submit their applications by August 13, 2021.

Candidates should have passed SSC or equivalent examination. The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 50 years. The candidate should have knowledge of a computer and local places. Eligible candidates will be given training in this regard and it will be mandatory to pass the examination to get the licence. It is mandatory for successful candidates to pay a security deposit of Rs. 5,000.