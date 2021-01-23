Recruitment for national cadet corps started

Nashik : After reopening of schools after a period of eight months, recruitment for national cadet corps has been started in the schools under 7 Maharashtra Battalion Nashik. The recruitment for the first year of NCCjunior division has been completed at J S Runghta high school.

The schools and colleges were shut since March 21, 2020 after the announcement of lockdown. As a result, recruitment of NCC cadets was not conducted for the academic year 2020-21. The Classes XIth to XIIth were reopened from January 4, 2021.

Followed by this a recruitment of NCC cadets in all schools of the city has been started under the guidance of Colonel A K Singh, AO Rakesh Kaul and Subhedar Major Ram Lok.

A total of 50 students were selected in J S Rungtha high school. All Covid-related protocols were followed on the occasion.