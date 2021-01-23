Deshdoot Times

Recruitment for national cadet corps started

Recruitment for national cadet corps started
Nikhil Pardeshi
Nikhil Pardeshi

Nashik : After reopening of schools after a period of eight months, recruitment for national cadet corps has been started in the schools under 7 Maharashtra Battalion Nashik. The recruitment for the first year of NCCjunior division has been completed at J S Runghta high school.

The schools and colleges were shut since March 21, 2020 after the announcement of lockdown. As a result, recruitment of NCC cadets was not conducted for the academic year 2020-21. The Classes XIth to XIIth were reopened from January 4, 2021.

Followed by this a recruitment of NCC cadets in all schools of the city has been started under the guidance of Colonel A K Singh, AO Rakesh Kaul and Subhedar Major Ram Lok.

A total of 50 students were selected in J S Rungtha high school. All Covid-related protocols were followed on the occasion.

Nashik
deshdoot
deshdoot times
maharashtra
schools
National Cadet Corps
Maharashtra Battalion Nashik
Runghta high school

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com