Recovery rate stagnant but dips slightly

Nashik: According to a report received on Thursday from the District General Hospital, 98,979 Corona victims have been discharged in the district. At present 3,432 patients are undergoing treatment. So far 1,840 patients have died, informed by Dr. Anant Pawar, Resident Medical Officer, District General Hospital.



In rural Nashik, 207 positive patients were undergoing treatment, in Chandwad 52 patients, Sinnar 310, Dindori 78, Niphad 252, Deola 22, Nandgaon 77, Yeola 11, Trimbakeshwar 03, Surgana 01, Peth 00, Kalvan 18, Baglan 138, Igatpuri 18 and in Malegaon Rural 15 positive patients were undergoing treatment. Thus a total of 1,202 positive patients were being treated.



Besides 2,044 patients in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 147 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 39 outside the district, totalling 3,432 Covid patients were undergoing treatment in the district.



Also till date 104251 patients have been found in the district.



Slight drop in recovery



While considering of percentage of patient recovery in the district, in rural Nashik 93.73 per cent patients recovered, in Nashik city 95.67 per cent, in Malegaon 92.77 per cent and in district outpatient, the recovery rate is 90.98 per cent.

The overall recovery rate in the district is 94.94, a slight decline.



Mortality



A total of 1,840 patients have died of Covid-19 including 702 in Nashik rural, 922 in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 172 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 44 in outside the district.





