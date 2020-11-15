Recovery rate nearing 99% in Deolali

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP : </strong></p><p>Only 20 positive patients are currently being treated in Cantonment General Hospital of Deolali. The number has reduced significantly from 80 at a time to 20 within a span of two months. </p>.<p>Call it Cantonment’s hard work in ensuring that all the guidelines are being followed, or doctors’ never-ending determination to treat patients, Deolali Camp has been successful in fighting the virus. </p><p>The recovery rate is inching closer to 99% and three fatalities have been recorded till date in the hospital since the virus has stepped into our lives. Till date, including the patients who were home quarantined, almost 2,400 patients have been cured under Cantonment General Hospital.</p>.<div><blockquote>Even though the cases have reduced, I fear that the cases are going to rise once again due to the overlooking of rules by the normal public. If one visits camp during the evening time, they can see how people are flooding the market without wearing a mask. All the requests are falling on deaf ears. I request everyone to follow the rules and take care of themselves.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Dr. Jayashree Natesh</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I am happy to see that all the people are stepping outside and enjoying the festival but we are forgetting that the second wave is going to hit like a Tsunami. It’s better to take care of oneself rather than getting admitted to the hospital. During these tough times, we should listen to the authorities.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> Pravesh Kukreja, Deolali’s resident</span></div>