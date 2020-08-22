Recovery rate crosses 82% mark

NASHIK :



As per the report received on Saturday by 11 am by the district general hospital, 23,365 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the district with the recovery rate improving to 82.20.

At present 4,303 patients are undergoing treatment. So far 755 patients have died, informed by health officer Anant Pawar



Positive patients undergoing treatment:



In Nashik (rural), Nashik 236, Chandwad 46 positive cases, Sinnar 212, Dindori 54, Niphad 278, Deola 50, Nandgaon 130, Yeola 22, Trimbakeshwar 27, Surgana 06, Peth 02, Kalwan 20, Baglan 141, Igatpuri 64 and Malegaon rural 175. Thus a total of 1,463 positive patients were being treated.

Also, 2,154 patients were being treated in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 678 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 08 out of the district, totalling 4,303 patients. Till date 28,423 patients have been found in the district.



Percentage of patient recovery



The recovery rate of patients in the district is 75.92 per cent in rural Nashik, 86.49 per cent in Nashik city, 64.61 per cent in Malegaon and 85.07 per cent in outpatient districts. The recovery rate in the district is 82.20.



Number of deaths



A total of 755 patients have died in Nashik Rural 207, 424 from Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 102 from Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 22 from outside the district.