Recovery of taxes starts in Bhagur

DEOLALI CAMP: The recovery of Water and Property tax has been recovered from almost 70 per cent of stakeholders and the rest is in arrears. Action has been taken against them, informed Tax Inspector Anil Bijalpure. Bhagur, the only municipality in Nashik taluka, has a total of 2300 residential houses and 1800 residential tap holders.

A total of Rs 36.36 lakh property tax and water bills of 27.43 lakh were expected in the year 2022. Out of this, Rs 25.52 has been collected for property tax and 20.60 lakh for water tax.

Bhagur Municipal Corporation has sent notices to 250 people so far. Legal action has been taken to confiscate the assets of those who have not paid the taxes.

For the last six years, the Chief Officer and the municipal workers have been beating the drums in front of the houses in each ward. The recovery was done by playing the drums and shouting slogans outside the homes of defaulters. Three years ago, a banner with the names of the arrears was put up in the main Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Bhagur.