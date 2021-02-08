Recovery of property, water taxes: NMC moving to appoint contractor

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is making moves to appoint a contractor for recovery of the pending property and water taxes. The NMC has suffered revenue loss due to Corona pandemic. Earlier, following opposition to a proposal regarding appointment of a contractor for water and property taxes recovery, office bearers had decided to appoint employees on honorarium basis for this.

Though there is a target to recover Rs 150 crore, only Rs 94 crore has been recovered so far in the form of property tax, while only Rs 56 crore has been recovered, though there is a target to recover Rs 146 crore as water tax. As there is no expected recovery of property and water taxes, the administration is preparing to appoint a contractor for this purpose. The procedure for this will be done as per government orders, sources informed.

NMC has not sufficient manpower for recovery of property and water taxes. Presently, it has only 100 employees. Additional 200 clerks, 100 peons and 70 inspectors will be required considering a rise in population and number of properties in the city.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tabled a proposal to appoint employees through outsourcing for recovery of the pending taxes. However, Shiv Sena and other opposition parties had opposed it. BJP MLAs and some office bearers had also shown their opposition.

The Mayor and other office-bearers had then immediately amended the proposal and had decided to appoint employees on honorarium basis for the recovery of property and water taxes.