Recovery of corruption money

NASHIK: Sarpanch is important as a position of honour at the village level. The Sarpanch is also the village head along with the first citizen of the village. But corruption is taking place in various development works of the village and there are many complaints against Sarpanch. Corruption is tarnishing the image of the post, Sarpanch. Taking note of this matter, the government has taken serious steps.

If any or all of the responsible sarpanch, village development officers, gram sevaks, and employees are found guilty at the end of the inquiry, the block development officers of the panchayat committee should file criminal cases against them, the order said.

While implementing government schemes from village to village gram panchayats, many forms of corruption have been exposed. As such cases are serious; the administration has now ordered to recover the embezzled amount along with the action.

Complaints have been lodged with the government. No matter how much corruption is exposed by the opposition, there is no action against such culprits. The state government has now decided to put a brake on it. Various types of state government funds are now coming directly to the Gram Panchayats. The Gram Panchayat is getting the most from the Finance Commission. The Rural Development Department has received complaints of increasing misuse of funds.

The state government has made efforts to curb this practice. In case of a report of a departmental inquiry into the amount of corruption, a criminal case should be filed against the person concerned, and in cases where no inquiry has been held, the group development officer of the concerned Panchayat Samiti should conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Vigil on gramsevak

The Ministry of Rural Development has also decided to investigate the corruption of a gramsevak after ten years of employment, starting from the first day of his employment. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against them.