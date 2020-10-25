Recoveries increase; fatalities decrease

Nashik : As per the report received by the district general hospital on Saturday, 83,420 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the district.



At present, the number of patients undergoing treatment has decreased by 62 to 6,369 patients. Till date 1,632 patients have died of the virus, informed by resident medical officer of the district general hospital, Dr. Anant Pawar.



The number of positive patients undergoing treatment in rural Nashik are 194, Chandwad 153, Sinnar 556, Dindori 295, Niphad 548, Deola 34, Nandgaon 342, Yeola 104, Trimbakeshwar 120, Surgana 19, Peth 14, Kalwan 83, Baglan 142, Igatpuri 168 and Malegaon 162933 positive patient.



Also 3,184 patients are being treated in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, 138 in Malegaon Municipal Corporation area and 114 outside the district. A total of 6369 patients are undergoing treatment.



Till date, 91421 patients have been found in the district.



Recoveries increase



The recovery rate in the rural Nashik of the district is 86.51 per cent, 93.34 per cent in Nashik city, 92.58 per cent in Malegaon and 78.15 per cent in outpatient districts.



The overall recovery rate in the district is 91.25%.



Fatalities decline



A total of 1,632 patients including 580 from rural Nashik, 850 from Nashik Municipal Corporation, 165 from Malegaon and 37 from outside the district have died. Fortunately, the death rate is declining.



Highlights



* Out of 91421 Corona infected patients, 83420 patients have been discharged.



* 6369 positive patients currently undergoing treatment in the district.



* Recovery rate in the district now stands at 91.26 percent.