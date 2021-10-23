Record vaccination in Nashik division

NASHIK: Maharashtra has crossed the milestone of administering 9 crore 43 lakh 21 thousand doses under the programme. As many as 1 crore 29 lakh 34 thousand 893 citizens have been vaccinated in Nashik division till date as the division has received adequate stock of vaccines from time to time, informed Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The country started administering the Covid-19 vaccine on 16 January 2021, first to health workers, frontline workers and then to all persons above 18 years of age from 1 May 2021. Initially, due to public confusion and fear about vaccine, the picture was often dismal in many cities. However, queues for vaccination increased gradually as people started believing that the vaccine was safe and beneficial.

The number of people getting vaccinated also increased due to public awareness. Adequate doses of vaccines became available everywhere. With the co-ordination of various media, newspapers, people’s representatives and the health department, the increase in free doses has been a great success in protecting against the global pandemic.

Till date, 15,99,370 doses of Covaxin and 1,17,61,820 doses of Covishield have been received for five districts of Nashik division. Of which, till date, 1 crore 29 lakh 34 thousand 893 people have been vaccinated.

A total of 9 crore 43 lakh 21 thousand doses of vaccination have been administered in Maharashtra till date with 70% first dose and 29% second dose have been completed in the age group of 18 years and above. Nashik division has a record share in this. This feat could possible only with the participation of the people and people’s representatives.

A total of 45 lakh 12 thousand 691 people have been vaccinated in Nashik district out of which 32 lakh 90 thousand 262 people have taken the first dose and 12 lakh 22 thousand 429 people have taken the second dose. A total of 32 lakh 52 thousand 514 people have been vaccinated in Ahmednagar district.

A total of 14 lakh 32 thousand 592 people have been vaccinated in Dhule district. As many as 27 lakh 09 thousand 094 people have been vaccinated in Jalgaon district and a total of 10 lakh 28 thousand people have been vaccinated in Nandurbar district.

The Nashik division has successfully implemented Mission Kavach Kundal and as a result, we have been able to reach a record vaccination stage in the Nashik division, informed by district administrative sources yesterday. The health department plans to protect the remaining beneficiaries with two doses of corona vaccine in the near future. The Mission Yuva Swastha (Youth Health) will be implemented in the form of a mission, it said.