Record increase in lemon prices

NASHIK: Due to the hot summer, the demand for fruits from Nashikites has increased. The price of lemons has quadrupled, with one lemon being sold at Rs 10 to Rs 12 in the retail market. Prices of other fruits, including watermelon, have also gone up, with tonnes of various summer relief fruits being sold daily.

Demand for lemon especially has grown significantly as a result of high demand in summer. The district market committees were selling 15 to 20 tonnes of lemons per day in March.

Now, the average sale is 60 to 65 tonnes. At wholesale, the price of lemon was ranging from Rs 15 to 35 per kg, now the prices have gone up to Rs 65 to 100 per kg. Currently, a single lemon costs between Rs 10 and Rs 12.